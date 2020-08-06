Kansas City Irish Fest releases details on adapted experience for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after announcing that Irish Fest as Kansas Citians are accustomed to wouldn’t be feasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers released plans on Thursday for “Fest Where You Are” scheduled over Labor Day weekend.

“Fest Where You Are” replaces the traditional three-day gathering at Crown Center with a series of Irish-themed, locally focused experiences that will be virtual and in-person, including a two-hour benefit concert, food and drink tastings, and workshops.

The two-hour concert takes place on Saturday, September 5 at 7 p.m. You can tune in via livestream anywhere, a limited number of reserved-seating tables go on sale Thursday, August 13. Those tables will be set up socially-distanced under the Crown Center pavilion. Any proceeds will benefit the Kansas City Irish Fest Grant fund and other non-profits.

The live lineup includes: Ashley Davis, Calvin Arsenia, Carswell & Hope, Eddie Delahunt, Enrique Chi from Making Movies, Ian Byrne from the The Elders, Madisen Ward and Mamma Bear, Maria the Mexican, and Victor & Penny performing live from Crown Center.

The virtual performances and interviews include Aoife Scott, Byrne and Kelly, Corner Boys,

Gaelic Storm, Oscar Blue, Shane Hennessy, and We Banjo 3. Organizers expect to announce more as Labor Day weekend approaches.

There will be pre-packaged Jameson and Guiness tastings you can pick up curbside, as well as dine-in and carryout Irish food.

Click here to learn more about the virtual Emerald Isle and here for the Golden Ticket Cow Plop, where some fans will win a getaway package for the 2021 event.