Kansas City Irish Fest sets performers, date for in-person ticket sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Irish Fest has officially announced a start date for ticket sales as they look forward to hosting an in-person celebration this year.

After a year of pandemic, which forced the fest to go virtual in 2020, the party is coming back to Crown Center in 2021.

We Banjo 3 took one of the headliner spots for the three-day festival. The group from Galway, Ireland, plays a blend of traditional Irish and bluegrass music that they call “Celtgrass.”

Gaelic Storm is the other headliner. The decades-old American group is known for their energetic performances and popular Irish- and Scottish-based music. Other musicians and dancers are listed on the event’s website.

Irish Fest will go from Sept. 3-5. Tickets go on sale starting on Thursday, May 6, on the Irish Fest website. There is no indicated price.

