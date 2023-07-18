KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Irish Fest is celebrating a milestone birthday with the launch of a new beer.

Boulevard Brewing Company has partnered with Kansas City Irish Fest to release a new lager called ‘Ah Sure Look’ in celebration of the 21st annual Irish Fest.

“Without Boulevard, I can honestly say there would be no Irish Fest. They believed in us when we started and have been with us ever since,” Dan Regan with Kelly’s Westport Inn said.

The annual festival brings food, music and performances from across the Celtic world to downtown Kansas City.

“We wanted to do something special, like a birthday present so to speak. We thought what would be a better birthday present for a 21st birthday than to make a beer,” Boulevard’s brand manager Adam Hall said.

Boulevard’s new ‘Ah Sure Look’ is described as a dark larger with a spicy, floral hop aroma.

“It’s crisp, it’s easy drinking, but still kind of robust. Its just what you think of when you go to Irish Fest,” Hall said.

Beer lovers can grab a pint of ‘Ah Sure Look’ for a limited time in area bars and restaurants.

Irish Fest kicks off Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3, at Crown Center. Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased on the Irish Fest website.