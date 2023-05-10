KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is a step closer to officially becoming a safe haven for the transgender community.

Members of a Kansas City Council committee approved an ordinance declaring it a sanctuary for people who are either seeking or giving gender-affirming care.

The resolution says the city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that provides, seeks, receives, or gives gender-affirming care. That care includes puberty blockers, hormones, surgery, and other care.

The vote happened the same morning the Missouri Legislature approved a bill that would ban the care for transgender minors. Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill into law.

It also comes after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey proposed emergency rules requiring anyone to undergo more than a year of therapy and meet other requirements before they are eligible for gender-affirming care.

Councilmember Andrea Boo sponsored Kansas City’s ordinance. She said the resolution lets LGBTQIA in Kansas City know the city has their backs and leaders will stand against harmful legislation.

LGBTQ advocates agree.

“I think it shows that Kansas City is committed to supporting trans and non-binary people and not prosecuting or criminalizing them which historically, especially for trans people of color, we’ve been criminalized,” Merrique Jenson, Founding Executive Director at Transformations, said.

Not everyone agrees with the stance Kansas City could take.

Councilperson Heather Hall says she opposes the ordinance and feels like this decision shouldn’t be up to city leaders.

An LGBTQ advocate who attended the council committee meeting also spoke out in opposition of the ordinance.

He believes adults should have access to gender-affirming care, but that the care isn’t right for children.

The full council is expected to vote on the ordinance Thursday.