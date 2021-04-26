‘Kansas City is missing a true gem’: Family mourns loss of man shot and killed near 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man shot and killed while in the 18th and Vine District this weekend are devastated.. Three others were hurt in that shooting

Girlfriend Rashouna Harris is reeling after someone shot and killed Gary Taylor late Sunday at 19th and Vine.

“He loved hard,” Harris said. “Gary hadn’t even reached his peak yet. He had so much more to give. Kansas City is missing a true gem.”

Taylor owned a local gym, Power House Fitness.

His impact as a coach is undeniable. Hundreds of people flooded his social media with pictures, stories and even his own inspirational videos.

“I think we’re here to spread love, be love, exude love,” Taylor said in a previously recorded video.

He was a semi-finalist for Best Male Personal Trainer in Kansas City, lifting people up in the gym and community.

He recently started a security company, hoping to keep people safe.

“He just wanted to get the best out of everybody,” brother Alexander Taylor said.



He remembers their last day together: church and dinner at mom’s house.

He said Taylor was a family man with three children.



Taylor had eyes looking up to him back in high school at Center.

Sedrick Ward said Taylor taught him “out of the mud.” No matter what life gives us, we have an opportunity to make the best out of it.

“He had that leadership qualities you can’t train people to have,” Ward said.

Taylor became his longtime mentor in the gym and life.

Ward hopes this tragedy highlights the unacceptable number of homicides in KC.

“Let this outcome be the light that turns on for Kansas City to wake up to know that things need to change,” Ward said.

The meaning behind the wings on the Power House Fitness logo has shifted from helping others’ physical goals soar to knowing Taylor is with them in spirit.

“He wanted his community to be healthy, he wanted his community to love, not fight,” Harris said.

They want justice.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

