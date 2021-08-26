Kansas City is ready to show off its heart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is all heart, and it’s ready to show that to the rest of the world.

The “Parade of Hearts” will come to the metro early next year. More than 150 fiberglass hearts will popup at various locations around town. Each heart weighs 400 pounds and will feature a design created by a local artist.

Organizers said the idea behind the hearts is to bring people together to celebrate the love people living in Kansas City have for each other and the community. Supporters hope the parade will give the metro a financial boost as people travel around to see the hearts.

“Visually, if you were around 21 years ago, we’d be familiar with Cows on Parade. Very similar in public, outdoor art installations, but these will be our hearts,” Jenn Nussbek, Co-Chair of the Parade of Hearts, said. “This is our event organically, money raised here and will also stay here.”

The art will eventually be auctioned off with proceeds going to four local organizations still trying to recover from the pandemic.

If you are an artist and are interested in designing a heart for the event, you have until September 4 to submit your proposal. The hearts will be on display from March through May of 2022.