Kansas City Jewish Federation ‘praying for everyone involved’ in Texas synagogue hostage situation

Colleyville police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities say a man has apparently taken hostages at the synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel (Jessika Harkay/Star-Telegram via AP)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City has responded to the hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas and is monitoring the situation at home.

We wanted to alert you to a hostage situation at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, outside of Dallas. The Secure Community Network is in touch with law enforcement and providing us with regular updates. We are praying for the safety of everyone involved and will keep you updated on the situation as things progress. Please rest assured that our local security is currently monitoring this event. Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City

Colleyville Police said they are conducting SWAT operations at Congregation Beth Israel where a man took at least four hostages, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

The man has not been positively identified at this time and police continue to investigate the motive for the attack.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City said they are communicating with local security as they continue to monitor.