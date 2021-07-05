Kansas City jobs: 3 hiring events for 4 hospitals looking for nurses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prime Healthcare is hosting three hiring events, looking to fill dozens of positions at four hospitals on both sides of the state line.

“Nurses have been in shortage for the last many years. The pandemic in a scene made that a perfect storm,” Teresa Collins, regional chief nursing officer, said.

She said some have retired and some have left because of the strain of COVID-19. Now, hospitals need nurses more than ever.

“It is my belief that nursing is the backbone of healthcare,” she said. “We are the 24/7 constant in a patient’s care.”

Collins said despite the hard work, nursing is a profoundly important profession, making a difference in the lives of many.

“I think nursing is really a calling. It’s a purpose in life,” she said. “We deal with humans in their most vulnerable states including birth until death and everything in between. It’s an incredibly fulfilling job.”

Here are the dates and locations.

July 14: Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.

July 21: St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo.

July 28: St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, Mo.

The events are also hiring for open positions at Saint John’s Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan.