Kansas City jobs: YMCA hosting 4 hiring events across metro

KANSAS CITY METRO — The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is hosting four job hiring events this week, starting July 6, looking to fill a variety of roles.

Those who attend one of the events could get an interview on the spot. Jobs involve full-time, part-time and seasonal work.

The hiring push comes after the new Kirk Family YMCA in downtown Kansas City opened earlier this year. The location was looking to open in phases, starting with summer camps.

Here’s a list of the types of jobs the Y is offering across the metro:

Y Club – Site Supervisors, Learning Coaches and Youth Leaders

Aquatics – Lifeguards, Swim Instructors, Swim Coaches (year round)

Head Start – Teachers and Teacher Assistants

Center Operations – Group Exercise Instructors, Member Engagement Representatives, Building Monitors

Personal Trainers

Youth Sports Officials

YMCA hiring events: dates, times and locations

Tuesday, July 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Platte County Community Center North Y

3101 Running Horse Rd, Platte City, MO 64079

Wednesday, July

7 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paul Henson Family Y

4200 W 79th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Thursday, July 8

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunrise Point Elementary School

15800 Roe Ave, Overland Park, KS 66224

Thursday, July 8

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thomas Roque Head Start

3800 E 51st St, Kansas City, MO 64130

Registration is still open for the camp at the Kirk Family YMCA and camps throughout the metro. For more information and to register, visit KansasCityYMCA.org/Camp.