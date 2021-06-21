Kansas City joins in on the Make Music Day celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Listen for music in some unexpected places. Monday is Make Music Day.

From Liberty Memorial to streets and parks around town, more than 70 performances and workshops are scheduled. They include a bucket drumming workshop at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at Mill Creek Park and a Musication Station at the Jay McShann Pavilion until 4 p.m.

If you’re rather listen to music instead of make it, Desmond Mason, will be playing a portable keyboard in a livestreamed concert at 2 p.m. on the Make Music KC Facebook page.

The idea behind worldwide Make Music Day is to simply enjoy music. It was created in France in 1982 and is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. This the is first year Kansas City’s been involved in the worldwide event, but the day was created in 1982,