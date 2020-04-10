Kansas City joins #LightItBlue movement to support workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Picture courtesy of the Royals

Picture courtesy of Sporting KC.

Picture courtesy of Sporting KC.

Picture courtesy of CityPlace in Overland Park.

Picture courtesy of Alpha Lit KC

Picture courtesy of Alpha Lit KC

KANSAS CITY METRO — Buildings and landmarks across the metro are uniting in color and support for frontline workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 9, LED lights across the area turned blue. It’s part of a movement revolving around two hashtags on social media: #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue. Both are meant to honor and symbolize solidarity for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

The Kauffman Center joined the movement a week earlier. The downtown Marriott also displayed the words “Thank You” alternating with an American flag and a picture of a heart.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and Sporting KC Owner Cliff Illig released a letter regarding the campaign.

"On behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, we invite you to help us light Kansas City blue in salute of the extraordinary, selfless and brave men and women who are fighting this pandemic 24 hours a day,” they said. “The goal of this effort is to create a global expression of support and gratitude to the healthcare and essential professionals who are saving lives around the clock, ‘toward creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.’”

The effort was created in late March in the United Kingdom as major landmarks were lit throughout the country to support their health care providers.

To all the first responders, healthcare professionals and essential workers, thank you for your tireless efforts during this pandemic.#LightItBlue // #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/lRUTIc1zqV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2020

Proud to #LightItBlue to support first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q1WZv0WZ8h — Kansas City Live! (@KCLiveBlock) April 10, 2020