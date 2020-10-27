Kansas City judo champion foils armed robbery by grappling suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A martial arts champion and member of the USA Judo team foiled a would-be robber on Monday night, October 26, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Kansas City resident Josh Henges was walking home from a convenience store about 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Warwick, according to a police statement. That’s when someone grabbed his shoulder and put a gun to his forehead.

The suspect, an unnamed 20-year-old, demanded Henges’ belongings.

Instead, Henges quickly grabbed the suspect by the shoulders, got the gun away from him and brought the suspect to the ground.

“He was in grabbing range of me,” Henges said in the statement. “You don’t have to hurt him. You just hold him in place and there’s no permanent injury.”

Henges was then able restrain the suspect while calling 911. Officers arrived shortly after and found the suspect pinned to the ground. They arrested the suspect without further issue.

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun. Charges are expected soon.

Henges has competed internationally in judo and instructed Brazilian Jujitsu. He won the National Amateur Athletic Union Freestyle Judeo Champions for his weight class several years in a row. He also directs the Veterans Community Project.

He told police he has compassion for the suspect and hope he gets the help he needs.

