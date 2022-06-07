KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters stepped out of fire houses to picket department leadership Tuesday morning.

It comes after the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 64 passed a “vote of no confidence” in First Deputy Chief Jack Andrade last month.

In a statement following the vote, the union claimed Andrade created a hostile working environment that included threats.

“The working conditions in the fire department drastically need to improve right now. There’s been a number of issues of dishonesty, to the members, to the public, to the city leaders. Hostile working conditions, retaliations, and even the threat of violence. These policies are causing us issues,” J.J. Simran, President of IAFF Local 64, said.

The union said it’s created low morale among its firefighters, among other issues, which you can read in the full statement below.

The firefighters involved in Tuesday’s protest said they are also unhappy with operational issues in the department.

That includes a decision by the Unified Government requiring firefighters to use sick time when quarantined due to exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The union said the policy is in place even as the government received federal money to compensate workers impacted during the pandemic.

Other issues, according to the union, include decisions made that have allegedly resulted in slower response times to some emergency calls.

Dozens of firefighters participated in the protect to show their unhappiness with working conditions in the department even though a new contract has already been reached.

FOX4 asked the Kansas City, Kansas, fire department for a comment on the claims. The department said it is working on a response. This article will be updated with that information when we receive it.

