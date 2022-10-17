KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged in connection with a crash that killed two people downtown earlier this month.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Jose Angel Vega with two counts of second-degree murder and other related crimes.

Prosecutors allege Vega was drunk and street racing when a Kansas City police officer tried to stop him for doing donuts in a car around 3 a.m. Oct. 2.

Court documents say Vega ran a red light at 13th and Grand as he tried to get away from the police officer. That’s when the officer stopped chasing Vega, according to documents.

Two blocks later, at 11th and Grand, court documents say Vega hit a truck stopped at a red light. Investigators determined Vega was driving 103 mph one second before he hit the truck.

A passenger in the car with Vega was extracted from the vehicle but later died. The driver of the truck that Vega is accused of hitting also died of injuries sustained in the crash.

