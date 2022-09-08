KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County district attorney has filed charges against a current Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.

Deotis Brown is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the charges stem from a domestic fight that took place on Feb. 7. Dupree confirmed Brown is accused of using a weapon in a physical assault.

The department placed Brown on leave without pay as the investigation into the case continues.

Brown has been employed as a police officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department since 2017.

Brown is also charged in Jackson County, Missouri, with two counts of second-degree domestic assault, and one count of third-degree domestic assault involving the same victim. Dupree said the Jackson County crimes happened on Sept. 2.

Brown is in custody in Wyandotte County.

“This is an example, being an officer, that we understand that no one is immune to domestic violence. It is an issue particularly that is affecting a lot of lives here in Kansas City, Kansas. When you look at our homicides for this year roughly 34% are domestic violence related,” KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said. “This is a serious issue. This department takes it seriously.”

As for the high rate of domestic violence-related homicides, Oakman said the department received a grant from the federal Office of Violence Against Women. The grant will be used to implement an assessment officers can use to screen victims of domestic violence in hopes of getting survivors help as quickly as possible.

