KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City, Kan., officers responded to an argument at house near North 6th Street and Stewart around 2:15 a.m.

As the officers questioned the people involved, police said one of the individuals got into a car and tried to drive away. As the individual left they hit one of the police officers.

Doctors at a hospital treated the injured officer. The officer is expected to recover.

The driver who allegedly hit the officer crossed the state line where Kansas City, Missouri, police arrested the individual.

The case remains under investigation.