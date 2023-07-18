Kansas City, Kansas police respond to a stabbing incident that led to a police shooting on July 18, 2023. (FOX4 photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead and two others are injured in a stabbing and police shooting in Kansas City, Kan.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing near S. 37th Street and Strong Avenue Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

The department said the officers confronted a suspect. The situation escalated and the officers shot and seriously injured him.

Police said the suspect and a stabbing victim were taken to hospitals.

Officers also located a second person suffering from stab wounds nearby. That person died from the injuries.

Police say the officers involved were not injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.