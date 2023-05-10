Picture of Cassandra Sledge provided by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City woman is charged in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged 18-year-old Cassandra Sledge Wednesday. Sledge faces obstructing prosecution in the case.

A week has passed since someone drove past and shot the little boy near 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sir’Antonio’s family said three people wearing masks were in the car at the time of the shooting. They believe the shooters were likely targeting a family member.

Family members also think the shooters knew children were playing outside the house when they fired nearly three dozen rounds, hitting and killing Sir’Antonio.

Kansas City, Missouri, police found the car used in the shooting near 55th and Norton.

Investigators are asking for tips from the public to help find the person responsible for shooting Sir-Anthony. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.