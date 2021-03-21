Kansas City Kanas police are investigating after a man is shot and killed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sunday evening about 7:30 p.m. police were called regarding a shooting at 47th and Parallel.

When officers got to the scene, they found a Hispanic male, late 50’s, outside of a business with suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, just before 9:00 p.m.

Police are are looking for witnesses and collecting evidence to see what led to this latest homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.