Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters responded to a fire at Manor Place Apartments in this Dec. 16, 2022, picture.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fire forced people living in a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment building out into the cold Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Manor Place Apartments near North 61st Street and Leavenworth Road after 8:30 a.m. Firefighters had the flames under control about 30 minutes after they arrived.

Emergency crews evacuated the building. The housing authority is working with impacted residents to find other apartments.

No one was injured in the fire, but the flames heavily damaged one apartment.

