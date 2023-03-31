KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bridge deck demolition is scheduled for the Shawnee Drive bridge over I-635 beginning Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The demolition is part of a Kansas Department of Transportation project that includes bridge deck replacement, bridge approach repair and bridge painting. The demolition was originally supposed to take place on March 17 but has been delayed due to weather.

KDOT said the bridge deck demolition will require full closure of a segment of northbound and southbound I-635 at Shawnee Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 3.

I-635 traffic will be detoured to Shawnee Drive exit ramps and directed back to I-635 using Shawnee Drive entrance ramps, according to KDOT.

KDOT says once demolition is completed, and for the duration of the project, all adjacent I-635 ramps will remain open to traffic. Short-term overnight lane closures will be scheduled, as necessary, on northbound and southbound I-635.

Detours for Shawnee Drive are marked directing traffic toward Merriam Lane and Metropolitan Avenue. I-635 entrance and exit ramps at Merriam Lane and Metropolitan Avenue are marked as turnarounds for Shawnee Drive motorists wanting to travel to the opposite side of the Shawnee Drive bridge.

Miles Excavating, of Basehor, is the contractor for the $2.7 million project, according to KDOT. The Shawnee Drive bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic in September and the project is expected to be completed in November.