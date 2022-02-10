KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government is expected to decide Thursday evening whether to actively become more welcoming to undocumented immigrants.

A group of people and organizations that advocate for policies to support undocumented immigrants proposed a new ordinance last year.

The UG’s Public Safety Standing Committee decided to advance the proposed Safe and Welcoming City Act to the full commission last month.

Supporters of the act say it helps ensure that local resources are not used to enforce federal immigration law. They say it will also make it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless required by state and federal law, and then the information is only released to specified organizations.

If approved, the policy prevents discrimination of people who live and work in Kansas City, Kansas, and makes sure everyone has access to translators if required to appear in municipal court.

Finally, the policy would include a Community ID Program. The program would help undocumented immigrants access IDs which are only valid in Kansas City, Kansas, so residents can access services. Individual businesses can also opt-in to accepting the community IDs, if they wish.

Supporters hope that the policy will help build trust between the government and members of the community. They also hope it would help get services available to the people who need them.

If passed, the policy will only apply to Kansas City, Kansas. It will not apply to Edwardsville or Bonner Springs. You can learn more about the proposed policy through the Unified Government.

Roeland Park and Lawrence have already passed similar ordinances like the one proposed for Kansas City, Kansas.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.