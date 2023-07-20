KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Kansas City, Kansas, will soon be paying more for water and electricity.

The Board of Public Utilities adopted two rate hikes during its meeting Wednesday. Board members said the increases are necessary because it’s electrical system needs $180 million in improvements to address the way it produces, transmits and distributes electricity.

Its water system needs $135 million in upgrades to keep it running efficiently and meet

future demand.

The utility said it expects the city to grow over the next five-years and will need to expand to provide service to more customers.

BPU points out it also is required to meet certain revenue levels to allow large businesses to buy enough energy to meet renewable energy targets.

BPU held public rate hearings over a number of weeks before making the decision to increase rates.

Increases will vary by customer, but BPU approved an electric rate increase of 2.5% in 2003 and another 2.5% in 2024.

Residents with a $150 electric bill will pay an average of $3.75 more per month with the increase.

Water base rates will increase by 6% in each of the next three years. Residents with a $120 water bill will pay about $7.20 more per month.

BPU said it hasn’t increased water rates since 2013. Electric rates have not been raised since 2018, according to the utility.

The company said it has taken steps to control costs and streamline operations while experiencing cuts to both its budget and staffing.