KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas firefighter is hospitalized after he collapsed following a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire department responded to the house fire at North 80th Street and Troup Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The department said the garage suffered the most damage, but the fire also spread to the attic. Three adults were at home when the fire started and safely evacuated the home.

After crews extinguished the flames, a fire captain collapsed in front of a fire truck.

He went to the hospital where he is being treated for dehydration. The department expects him to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon or evening.

