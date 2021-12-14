Kansas City, Kansas firefighter hospitalized following critical injury

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter remains hospitalized with critical injuries two days after he was admitted.

The fire department said the firefighter suffered a head injury Sunday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to 47th and Shawnee around 10:45 a.m.

The firefighter was on duty when he was injured, but the department said he was not responding to a call at the time. The incident remains under investigation.

The fire department said it is hopeful that the firefighter will make a full recovery, and said his family is appreciative of the overwhelming support they have received.