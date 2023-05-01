KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three metro firefighters are honored for saving the lives of five people during an apartment fire last year.

The VFW recognized Captain Mark Millstead Sr., Dylan Alexander, and Hue Yang as the organization’s State Firefighters of the Year.

Alexander was also honored as the National Firefighter of the Year.

The firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Rainbow Ridge Apartments on November 26, 2022. The complex is located near near West 36th Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

By the time emergency crews arrived around 11 p.m., the fire already trapped people on balconies.

Millstead, Alexander, and Yang rescued five people from those balconies, according to the fire department.

The VFW says the actions of the three firefighters saved lives the night of the apartment fire.

A total of three people were hospitalized with injuries following the fire. One of the people injured suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The flames also displaced more than a dozen people.