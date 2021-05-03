Kansas City, Kansas high school ranked among best in the country

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A metro high school is one of the top public schools in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings of the nation’s best high schools.

Sumner Academy of Arts and Science, which is part of Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, ranked No. 6. It was the only school from Missouri or Kansas in the top 10.

The list includes more than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country. The rankings measure how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds, according to a Tuesday release from U.S. News & World Report.

The methodology includes these components: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.