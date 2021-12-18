Kansas City, Kansas intersection now has a new name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One Kansas City, Kansas intersection is now named after a business that has helped shape the lives of countless children.

Pandarama Pre-School now sits at the corner of 7th Street Trafficway and Pandarama Lane.

The Sipple family opened the school decades ago. They opened its first pre-school in a converted home and was licensed to serve 24 children. It expanded to the 7th Street location and now educates more than 100 children.

Pandarama teachers have taught thousands of children in their urban classrooms since 1976.

