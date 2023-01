A house near N. 7th Street Trafficway and Freeman Ave. burns on Jan. 11, 2023 (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters rescue a man and a dog from a burning house.

Emergency crews responded to the home near North 7th Street Trafficway and Freeman Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said thick smoke was already pouring from the house when they arrived.

The 44-year-old man is hospitalized with critical injuries. Firefighters say the dog was not injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.