LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 62-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was convicted Wednesday of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Leavenworth County.

Bobby Joe Brown was also charged with aggravated criminal sodomy on August 2022, but the jury was hung on that charge.

Brown was a friend of the victim’s family, according to court documents. Investigators said the crime happened between December 2018 and November 2021, when the victim was younger than 14.

Investigators first learned of the crime in November 2021 when the victim’s parents reported to police that their child said she had been sexually abused by Brown.

Brown is scheduled for sentencing on June 28.