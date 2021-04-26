Kansas City, Kansas man killed in crash on I-70 in rural Missouri

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has died as a result of a crash in rural Missouri between Kansas City and Columbia, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that a 2002 Toyota was traveling east along I-70 at 9:30 p.m. on April 25 near the unincorporated community of Marshal Junction. Suddenly, the vehicle left the roadway.

The Toyota struck a guardrail, flipped over and landed on the driver’s side. The crash report states that the driver was ejected.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Peter Stathas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not indicated a cause behind the crash. No one else was injured or involved.

