Kansas City, Kansas man killed in crash on I-70 in rural Missouri

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of MSHP Troop A headquarter sign

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has died as a result of a crash in rural Missouri between Kansas City and Columbia, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that a 2002 Toyota was traveling east along I-70 at 9:30 p.m. on April 25 near the unincorporated community of Marshal Junction. Suddenly, the vehicle left the roadway.

The Toyota struck a guardrail, flipped over and landed on the driver’s side. The crash report states that the driver was ejected.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Peter Stathas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not indicated a cause behind the crash. No one else was injured or involved.

Download the FOX4KC news apps:  iPhone and Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News