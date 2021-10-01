Kansas City, Kansas man sentenced for 2020 attack on federal agent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for attacking a federal law enforcement agent during an undercover operation in 2020.

Nicholas Newman plead guilty in May 2021 to one count of forcible assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon and guilty to one count of using, carrying, possessing and brandishing a firearm.

In September, Newman was sentenced 120 months for the assault conviction and 60 months for the firearms conviction.

According to court documents, in February 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted an undercover operation in Kansas City. Two undercover ATF agents drove their vehicle to a parking lot to meet with Newman after he contacted them a few days earlier suggesting he had a firearm for sale.

Newman handed the undercover agent in the driver’s seat a firearm which she put on the floorboard. She then gave him cash provided by the ATF for the undercover operation. After Newman reached to grab the firearm, a violent struggle ensued between the agent and Newman for control of the weapon.

Newman physically assaulted her inflicting severe bodily harm. The second agent, who had been in the rear passenger seat, came around and attempted to subdue Newman from behind. A short time later, ATF surveillance units arrived and instructed Newman to let go of the weapon which he did. He was then taken into custody.

The incident was investigated by ATF and the Kansas City Police Department.