Kansas City, Kansas man sentenced for heroin trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 31-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a heroin trafficking conspiracy.

Solomon B. Hawthorne was sentenced to 12 years and one month in federal prison without parole.

Wednesday’s sentence includes a term of two years for violating his federal supervised release in another, unrelated case.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Hawthorne pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to possess heroin with the intent to distribute.

A detective with the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics Task Force located a suspicious box at a Kansas City, Missouri, FedEx facility on Nov. 20, 2020. The parcel had been shipped from California and contained a black metal safe. Inside the safe were three heat-sealed bundles that contained a total of 3,000.32 grams of heroin.

Officers conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel to a Kansas City residence later the same day.

An officer, acting undercover, posed as a FedEx delivery driver and left the parcel on the porch steps.

Officers conducted surveillance until Hawthorne arrived, driving a truck. Hawthorne and another man drove past the residence and around the block before pulling into the driveway. Both men were arrested.

Officers searched Hawthorne’s truck and found a clear storage bag in the center console that contained approximately 127.31 grams of heroin. A black bag that contained $48,680 was found in the front passenger floorboard. The black bag also contained a Glock 9mm magazine with ammunition; another Glock 9mm magazine with ammunition was found in a hidden compartment in the center console. Drug paraphernalia was found in the back seat of the cab.