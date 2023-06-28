LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 62-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is sentenced for a child sex crime.

A Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday sentenced Bobby Joe Brown to a life sentence in prison with the option of parole at 25 years.

Brown was found guilty of aggravated indecent liberties of a child back in May.

According to court documents, Brown was a friend of the victim’s family. Investigators said the crime happened between December 2018 and November 2021, when the victim was younger than 14.

Investigators first learned of the crime in November 2021 when the victim’s parents reported to police that their child said she had been sexually abused by Brown.