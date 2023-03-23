KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a plan to distribute fentanyl.

Alonso Alfredo Nunez, 19, and Jaloany Garcia-Medina, 20, were charged in a four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on March 14, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They were arrested Thursday and had their first court appearance.

The federal indictment alleges that Nunez and Garcia-Medina participated in a plot to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl from July 25 to Dec. 18, 2022.

In addition, Nunez and Gacia-Medina are also charged together in one count of distributing fentanyl. Garcia-Medina is also charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl.