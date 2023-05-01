KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County names a new Interim Fire Chief for the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department.

Dennis L. Rubin will step into the role June 1, 2023, and remain until a permanent chief is named.

Former Fire Chief Michael Callahan retired from the department on Friday.

Rubin worked as Fire Chief in both Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. More recently he has served as an international, national, and state lecturer, as well as an adjunct faculty member for several state rescue training agencies.

Interim Chief Rubin has a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Waldorf University, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fire Administration from the University of Maryland, and an Associates in Applied Science degree in Fire Science Management from the Northern Virginia Community College.