Kansas City, Kansas, names next police chief

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Karl Oakman was named the next chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Friday morning.

Oakman was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, and has two sons.

“It is a great honor to return home and serve the Kansas City, Kansas community and members of the police department,” Oakman said. “When the police department and community collaborate, great things can be accomplished.”

He comes to KCK from the Kansas City, Missouri police department where he was a Deputy Chief. He’d been with the Department for 30 years.

You're getting a good one, @KCKPDHQ. We're going to miss Deputy Chief Karl Oakman greatly. He has contributed so much to our city and department. We congratulate him on his selection as the new Kansas City, Kan., police chief. He's going to do great things & still be nearby! pic.twitter.com/pBr1wD1kKY — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 7, 2021

Oakman attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where he played football. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and government from Columbia College.

The new chief will inherit a department confronted with image issues that many people don’t trust.

Interim KCK Police Chief Michael York plans to retire at the end of 2021, he took over the department after former Chief Terry Ziegler retired in 2019. There were protests demanding Ziegler resign because of his close connection to former police detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is accused of sexually assaulting several women.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android