KCK neighbors say gas station drain causing flooding, killing grass and trees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People living on North 33rd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, are upset about water runoff flooding in their backyards.

They said it has gotten to the point where the standing water is killing grass and trees.

“There’s a line back there. Trees are dying, grass is dying and where the grass is a different color because there’s too much water,” said John Honeycutt who lives on the street. “Once it gets inundated with water, it’s soaking and muddy for days after.”

During rain events, neighbor said there is sometimes feet of water pooled in their backyards.

“I guess this is supposed to be a bad part of the neighborhood, so they don’t care nothing about us,” said Honeycutt’s neighbor, Elijah Alexander. “It’s getting worse. It’s getting worse.”

The problem has slowly wiped out an orchard of close to a dozen berry, peach and apple trees. Overtime, they’ve dwindled to fallen limbs and rotten trees.

“Branches have been falling for the last 5, 6, 7 years,” Karen Jamison said. “It’s real scary because I don’t know when I’m out there cutting the grass, I don’t know if any moment, they are dead and rotted out, that they could fall as I am cutting the grass.”

The neighbors credit the constant flooding to the drain installed by the Shell gas station located on Brown Avenue, just behind their homes.

They say the runoff drain not only carries water, but trash, too.

“As soon as they built the gas station up there, they took the shrubs, trees and high vegetation from up on the hill and it just started pooling bigger and bigger,” Honeycutt said.

The homeowners said no one is taking their concerns seriously. Some said they have even filed complaints.

FOX4 reached out both to Shell gas station and the Unified Government, but neither responded to our request for comment.

FOX4 is told there will be a meeting scheduled this week to discuss the problem. We will continue to follow this story.

