KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for help in locating two missing teenage girls.

Police said 14-year-old Jailen and 13-year-old Sofia were last seen in a red Pontiac SUV in the 200 block of N. 24th Street Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (913)-596-3000 or 911.

No further information has been released at this time.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android