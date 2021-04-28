Kansas City, Kansas Police attempting to locate suspect who struck woman with her car outside middle school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman accused of hitting another woman with her vehicle at a local middle school.

Police said 39-year-old Tyla Jack was last seen in a dark gray 2015 Buick Verando with Missouri license plate JF2R7J.

Officers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Bruce Middle School, formerly Northwest Middle School, near 18th and Parallel Parkway.

Police said a disagreement between a small group of female students ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Jack.

No students were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Jack is also wanted for aggravated assault on a KCK Public Schools officer when she took off from the scene and the officer had to dive to get out of the way.

