Kansas City, Kansas police find owner of stolen transformer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said it has found the owner of a stolen transformer that was found earlier this month, along with a stolen tow truck and pickup.

KCKPD said thanks to shares from the social media post about the stolen transformer, the owner was able to see it and contact police.

The owner, a radiology group in KCMO, was able to verify that it was stolen from behind their building because their security cameras caught the stolen tow truck, driven by the suspects, on video.

The stolen tow truck and pickup were also returned to their rightful owners, according to police.

Detectives said the thieves ran off so quickly, they left the stolen tow truck in drive. It rolled into a parked car and damaged it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.