Kansas City, Kansas police gets $1.3 million federal grant to hire more officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas has announced the state recipients of a massive federal grant program for hiring new officers, and Kansas City, Kansas police are the big winners.

KCKPD will receive $1,322,150 through the program, the most out of any of the other Kansas recipients.

“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”

The money is coming at a time shortly after KCKPD has marked an uptick in violence in the city’s Argentine neighborhood. Police said they would be diverting more officers to the area. Leaders in the neighborhood addressed the police’s assessment, saying they are ready to work together to curb crime.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

The Kansas grants are part of nearly $400 million nationwide. Here are all of the recipients in the state:

Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000

Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000

Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.

Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792

Cheney Police Department: $250,000

Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.

Gardner Police Department: $125,000.

Goodland Police Department: $125,000.

Hesston Police Department: $125,000

Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150

Pratt Police Department: $125,000.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965

Wellsville Police Department: $123,624

City of Wichita: $875,000