Kansas City, Kansas police ID woman killed in Saturday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the woman found dead last Saturday in the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, near 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue on a suspicious activity call.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman dead inside an apartment. She has been identified as 42-year-old Gail Horton.

A person possibly connected in the incident was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.