KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives identify the remains of a missing man found in mid-April.

Kansas City, Kansas Police said a hiker found the remains of 32-year-old Justin Siwek in Wyandotte County.

Siwek disappeared in June 2021. His family said they found his car parked at a hotel near Kansas Speedway.

Siwek’s father told FOX4 after his son’s disappearance that Siwek’s car was empty, someone pried open a window, and glass was broken. He also believed his son went out with a woman he met on Facebook, but did not know well.

Two months after his disappearance, Siwek’s mother said she believed the woman lured her son to the hotel where he was robbed and killed.

Police used forensic testing and DNA provided by a family member to identify Siwek.

The police department says his death remains under investigation. Anyone who knows information about his death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.