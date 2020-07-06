Kansas City, Kansas police identify two killed in separate Sunday shootings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police identified two Kansas City, Kan., men as the victims in separate shootings that happened early on Sunday morning.

The first shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ridge where officers found a dead Hispanic man. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Edwin Pinto.

The second shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. where officers found a dead black man in the 3000 block of W. 40th Terrace. He’s been identified as 34-year-old Dennis Barnett.

Both shootings are under investigation, no suspect information has been revealed yet. If you have information about either homicide, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.