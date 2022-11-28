The investigation into missing military equipment is nearing its end as law enforcement search for the 4th suspect related to the case.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating an accidental shooting that killed a young child Monday.

Kansas City, Kansas, officers responded to a home near North 123rd Street and Donahoo Road shortly after noon.

That is in the Piper area of Kansas City, Kansas.

According to police, a young child got ahold of a gun and fired it.

The child was hurt in the shooting and later died at the hospital.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will have more information as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.