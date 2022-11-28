KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating an accidental shooting that killed a young child Monday.
Kansas City, Kansas, officers responded to a home near North 123rd Street and Donahoo Road shortly after noon.
That is in the Piper area of Kansas City, Kansas.
According to police, a young child got ahold of a gun and fired it.
The child was hurt in the shooting and later died at the hospital.
This is a developing story and FOX4 will have more information as it becomes available.
