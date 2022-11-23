KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting on a Kansas City, Kansas, interstate.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue around 11:35 a.m.

The police department said a bullet hit a vehicle. Emergency crews transported one person to a hospital. The victim is expected to survive the injuries.

Traffic message boards in the area showed part of the interstate was closed for more than an hour, but reopened before 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

