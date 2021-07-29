Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating after two bodies found in apartment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to do a welfare check at the Cambridge at River Oak Apartments, located off N. 70th Terrace, after a someone called concerned about a family member they had not heard from since Sunday.

When officers arrived they found two bodies inside one apartment. The deceased are reported to be in the mid 20s and early 30s. Their identifications are expected to be released within the next couple of days.

It is too early to know if foul play is suspected but police tell FOX4 the deaths were not heat related.

KCKPD said the deaths are not believed to have happened Thursday but sometime between Monday and the last few days.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-4748477.