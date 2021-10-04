Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 300 block of N. 18th Street on Monday night, Kansas City, Kansas’ 36th homicide of 2021.

Police say officers responded to the scene near the intersection of N. 18th and Grandview Boulevard just before 8:15 p.m., where they found a black male shot. He was taken to a hospital, but died about two hours after he arrived. His name and age haven’t been given yet.

If you have information that will help the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.