Kansas City, Kansas police investigating deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A murder suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone in Kansas City, Kansas and leading police on a high-speed chase Saturday.

KCKPD officers went to a suspicious person call at 10:40 on Saturday morning in the 2500 block of N. 55th Street. They found a victim who had been stabbed, that person was rushed to a hospital but died from their injuries.

Police then found the suspect had fled from the scene in a vehicle and gave chase. The suspect was eventually stopped and arrested with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet, charges haven’t been announced against the suspect either.